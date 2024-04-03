Doireann Garrihy reveals wedding plans

Her fiancé Mark Mehigan popped the question last November and since then Doireann has been keeping her followers updated on her wedding plans over the last few months. While she hasn’t revealed the exact date, she has confirmed the couple will make it down the aisle at “the end of this year in Ireland”.

The 2FM presenter explained: “We have our venue, church, priest, name, number of guests (the actual list is a work in progress), dress… a lot of work to do but we’ll get there!” She added that she’s “not stressed” about her big day just yet but admits that she hasn’t “actually knuckled down yet”.She took to Instagram, to explain: “I went wedding dress shopping with Aoibhín and Ailbhe and found a dream dress. “But thought it was too good to be true to find it first time round… so looked in a second shop with my Mom and although we had a ball, my heart was with the dress in the first sho

