Concerns raised over risk of rabies outbreak in Ireland

Whistleblowers raised concerns about the risk of a rabies outbreak in Ireland after the Department of Agriculture dropped quarantine requirements for Ukrainian pets due to the large influx of animals from the Eastern European country.
READ MORE: Government accused of 'taking the pi**' as €1m a month spent on Ukrainian refugee pet accommodation UNICEF has also intervened by delivering 4,000 doses of rabies vaccines in Ukraine earlier this year, while the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe issued a “call to action” over fears of a mass outbreak.
And now it can be reported that at least two whistleblowers within the Department of Agriculture also expressed serious concerns – one of whom is a senior official. “Vets were concerned about what would happen if an employee of theirs was exposed to rabies because the department had decided not to impose the usual quarantine measures, so obviously there was a risk,” said Mr McNamara.
A special investigation by the Irish Mirror last week revealed that the Department of Integration had paid up to €1 million a month for the accommodation of Ukrainian pets in hotels and other state-funded premises.
