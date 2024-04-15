€1 Million Lottery Prize Yet to be Claimed in Co Limerick

The National Lottery is calling on all players in one county to check their tickets as one lucky punter who purchased theirs has yet to claim their €1million prize.

Read More: Ryanair launches pilot training programme with no experience necessary and here’s how to apply "The winner could live close by, or they could have been passing through on their travels. Although it is not unusual that a winner has not yet come forward after 30 days, we are urging all of our players to think back to that Saturday and get searching for those old Lotto tickets as soon as possible.

