Boojum to Open New Store in Dublin and Give Away Free Burritos

Boojum is set to open a brand new store in Dublin next week - and the Mexican food chain are giving away hundreds of free burritos to celebrate. The cult burrito brand's latest store will open at Tallaght’s The Square Shopping Centre next Friday (April 12). To celebrate the opening of the new Boojum location, the popular Mexican burrito bar will be giving away free burritos to the first 200 hungry customers through the doors.
The free grub is expected to go quickly, so you might want to start queing up ahead of the new store opening at 11.30am on Friday April 12 if you want to bag a free burrito. The Tallaght location will be the Boojum sixteenth store across the island of Ireland, eight of which are in Greater Dublin. The company also has a presence in Cork, Limerick, and Galway, as well as its native Belfast, with plans to expand across Ireland even further, due to exceptional deman
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »
Dublin-based vegan fashion brand wins €10k development fundKALO wins coveted Pitch' 23 initiative, securing a €10k fund and prime retail space in Arnotts.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »