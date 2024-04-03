Boojum to Open New Store in Dublin and Give Away Free Burritos

Boojum is set to open a brand new store in Dublin next week - and the Mexican food chain are giving away hundreds of free burritos to celebrate. The cult burrito brand's latest store will open at Tallaght’s The Square Shopping Centre next Friday (April 12). To celebrate the opening of the new Boojum location, the popular Mexican burrito bar will be giving away free burritos to the first 200 hungry customers through the doors.

The free grub is expected to go quickly, so you might want to start queing up ahead of the new store opening at 11.30am on Friday April 12 if you want to bag a free burrito. The Tallaght location will be the Boojum sixteenth store across the island of Ireland, eight of which are in Greater Dublin. The company also has a presence in Cork, Limerick, and Galway, as well as its native Belfast, with plans to expand across Ireland even further, due to exceptional deman

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boojum is giving away free burritos to celebrate the opening of new Dublin storeThe famous Mexican burrito bar has announced the opening date for its sixteenth store in Ireland

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Scandi outerwear brand Rains has just opened its first Dublin store — here are the essentialsRains specialise in wet weather essentials which, let’s face it, are required all year round here in Ireland. Their Dublin flagship store...

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Dublin-based vegan fashion brand wins €10k development fundKALO wins coveted Pitch' 23 initiative, securing a €10k fund and prime retail space in Arnotts.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Loot: The Dublin concept store on how to shop vintage in IrelandA vintage concept store in Dublin, Loot is a treasure trove of gorgeous clothes, jewellery and beautiful magazines.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

A Mexican drug cartel’s new target? Older people and their timesharesJalisco New Generation crime group is entrenched in both illegal and legal sectors of Mexican economy

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

PCI Pharma leases Unit 736 at Northwest Logistics Park in DublinUS pharmaceutical outsourcing services provider, PCI Pharma, has agreed to lease Unit 736 at Northwest Logistics Park in Dublin. The 15-year lease agreement is for a highly sustainable building with LEED Gold certification and EU Taxonomy compliance.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »