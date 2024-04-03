PCI Pharma leases Unit 736 at Northwest Logistics Park in Dublin

Developer Michael Cotter’s Park Developments has secured PCI Pharma as tenant for Unit 736 at Northwest Logistics Park in Dublin. The US-headquartered pharmaceutical outsourcing services provider has agreed to occupy the facility, which reached practical completion in recent weeks, on a 15-year lease term. The rent is understood to be about €13 per square foot.

Unit 736 extends to 6,408sq m (68,978sq ft) and is a highly sustainable building with LEED Gold certification and EU Taxonomy compliance. Commenting on his company’s decision to locate at Northwest Logistics Park, James McDermott of PCI Pharma said: “We are delighted to have secured a long-term lease agreement with Park Developments for Unit 736. The quality of the finished unit has surpassed our expectations, and we couldn’t be more satisfied with the building. One aspect that particularly impresses us is the building’s very high sustainability credential

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Michael Burke, Chanelle PharmaVet turned businessman sells €300 million business built up over 40 years

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Blynksolve offers one-stop shop to simplify manufacturing for large pharmaBlynksolve is a software platform that cuts risk and accelerates the path to production

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Phoenix Tower International to sell Irish unit for €971 millionPhoenix Tower International, Europe's largest telecom towers and infrastructure group, has agreed to sell its Irish unit for €971 million to Florida-based Phoenix Tower International, exiting the market after five years as it looks to pay down debt.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Dole sale of fresh vegetables unit abandoned amid US regulator oppositionDublin-based firm had agreed $293m deal with Chiquita’s Fresh Express unit last year

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Unilever to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide, spin off Ben & Jerry’s unitCost-cutting measures to save around €800m in the next three years

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dublin-based garda to face court charge after Garda anti-corruption unit inquiryInvestigation has been ongoing since 2021 into allegations made against several gardaí in same unit in Dublin region

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »