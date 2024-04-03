PCI Pharma leases Unit 736 at Northwest Logistics Park in Dublin

Developer Michael Cotter’s Park Developments has secured PCI Pharma as tenant for Unit 736 at Northwest Logistics Park in Dublin. The US-headquartered pharmaceutical outsourcing services provider has agreed to occupy the facility, which reached practical completion in recent weeks, on a 15-year lease term. The rent is understood to be about €13 per square foot.
Unit 736 extends to 6,408sq m (68,978sq ft) and is a highly sustainable building with LEED Gold certification and EU Taxonomy compliance. Commenting on his company’s decision to locate at Northwest Logistics Park, James McDermott of PCI Pharma said: “We are delighted to have secured a long-term lease agreement with Park Developments for Unit 736. The quality of the finished unit has surpassed our expectations, and we couldn’t be more satisfied with the building. One aspect that particularly impresses us is the building’s very high sustainability credential
