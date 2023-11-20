Boodles celebrates family values with new brand association

Cool cuts, coloured stones, a ring inspired by Dublin’s Ha’penny Bridge and growing its male customer base, family jeweller Boodles is celebrating its relative values with a new brand association with the Spencer sisters, Princess Diana’s twin nieces. Pictured wearing the Beach and Florentine collections are Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, the late Princess Diana’s nieces, who are the new faces of fine jewellery brand Boodles.

Boodles, a sixth-generation jewellery brand, is deeply rooted in family values. The company is led by brothers Nicholas and Michael Wainwright, and their commitment to the family tradition extends to the younger generation, with their children actively involved in the business. Honour Wainwright, daughter of Michael, fondly remembers her early days in the Bond Street store





🏆 3. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family fun day: 4 great ideas for a family day out (no matter the age)Looking for the perfect something to do on your next family day out? Check out these 4 spots around Ireland and grab a picnic too.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Sarah Ferguson says that she misses Princess Diana the most for this one reasonPrincess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were close friends.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage at the Sphere to duet on several songsFresh off the news that U2's Las Vegas residency has been extended, the band were joined on stage by pop superstar and actress Lady Gaga.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton and wife welcome their first babyPrincess Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, were spotted with their newborn in Notting Hill. The couple kept the pregnancy and birth private, their last update dating back to September

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Lady Gaga joins U2 for special performance on Sphere stage in Las VegasGaga and Bono performed a rendition of Shallow and some hit U2 songs together

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

This Disney Princess Lipstick Line Will Make Your Dreams Come TrueThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »