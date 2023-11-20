The Murder Capital: ‘Well, well, well – ye showed up didn’t ye’

‘Well, well, well – ye showed up didn’t ye,’ frontman James McGovern says as the seated audience rise to their feet midway through the gig. It takes a while for The Murder Capital to achieve lift-off as they bring their largest tour to date to a close before an initially muted Saturday night crowd at the Olympia.

Faced with an audience seemingly content to sit and watch rather than participate in the epic catharsis that is the Cork-Dublin quintet’s forte, frontman James McGovern comes across exasperated. He stomps about looking discommoded early in this gripping and pulverising gig. More than once he asks the punters seated upstairs to rise to their feet. Initially, though, there is no rushing of the barricades: most prefer to stretch back. The Murder Capital have carved out a fascinating space as a sort of negative image of fellow Irish post-punks Fontaines DC. Where Fontaines are a poetically shaggy mess – a glorious spilt pint of a band – the Murder Capital are a rumbling instrument of musical obliteration





