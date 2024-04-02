Body of missing Antrim woman found in River Lagan

The family of missing Antrim woman Paula Elliott have been informed that her body has been found and recovered from the River Lagan on Monday night. Mother-of-two Paula, 52, was last seen on Tuesday, 5 March after leaving her home near Ravarnet, Co Antrim. Her disappearance prompted a search campaign by family and friends led by her loving brother, David Birney, reports Belfast Live. However, just after 7pm on Monday, 1 April, her body was found.
The Community Rescue Service team, led by Sean McGarry, have been working tirelessly in the area for weeks but their efforts ultimately concluded in tragedy. David Birney said the family thanked everyone who had tried to help Paula and her family over the last month and explained: "We are broken.
