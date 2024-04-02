Convicted Thief Jailed for Possessing Stolen Property in Dublin

A convicted thief has been jailed for five months and faces the risk of a suspended sentence being activated after he was caught with a stolen laptop and power tools in Dublin. Father of four, James Connolly, 35, Old Church Crescent, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Dublin District Court to possessing stolen property. Judge Adrian Harris heard Connolly, who already had 51 prior convictions, was stopped and searched at Mount Eagle Way, Leopardstown Heights on April 7 last year.
READ MORE - Pictured: James ‘Mago’ Gately’s extension ‘the size of a two storey apartment’ and house that the CAB want to seize Court Garda Sergeant Farrah Fox told the court the Dewalt drill and angle grinder were worth €1,800 and the Apple Mac laptop was valued at €1,400. The judge heard Connolly received a four-month suspended sentence for vehicle theft in Wexford Circuit Court in May 2022. He was still under the terms of that order when caught with the stolen propert
