Bank's legal department attends theft trial to give 'moral support'

Members of a bank's legal department attended the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn to give 'moral support' to workers giving evidence, the court has heard. Ciaran Farrell of Permanent TSB told Mr Lynn's defence counsel that two people present in court today and last Friday were from the legal department of the bank. They were also present for the evidence of his colleague John O'Brien, the court heard.
When asked what was the purpose of him being accompanied to court by people from the legal department, Mr Farrell said he did not know, before adding 'I presume it's just support' and 'moral support, I would have said'. Mr Farrell told the court he had not discussed the evidence with his colleagues. 'We talked about fantasy football,' he said. Mr Lynn, aged 55, of Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions. He has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between 23 October, 2006 and 20 April, 2007
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »