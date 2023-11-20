Bank's legal department attends theft trial to give 'moral support'

Members of a bank's legal department attended the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn to give 'moral support' to workers giving evidence, the court has heard. Ciaran Farrell of Permanent TSB told Mr Lynn's defence counsel that two people present in court today and last Friday were from the legal department of the bank. They were also present for the evidence of his colleague John O'Brien, the court heard.

When asked what was the purpose of him being accompanied to court by people from the legal department, Mr Farrell said he did not know, before adding 'I presume it's just support' and 'moral support, I would have said'. Mr Farrell told the court he had not discussed the evidence with his colleagues. 'We talked about fantasy football,' he said. Mr Lynn, aged 55, of Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions. He has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between 23 October, 2006 and 20 April, 2007





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Lynn trial: Defence claims senior bank staff kept information ‘off the official record’Witness tells case of former solicitor, accused of €27m thefts, statement of affairs purported to be from his firm a ‘forgery’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Solicitor expected legal charges would be registered by others in Michael Lynn’s officeTheft trial hears that Anglo Irish Bank viewed accused as someone with whom it wished to have ongoing dealings

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Michael Lynn accused of stealing more than €21 million during boom yearsJurors told that any prejudices they may have against banks or solicitors should be left ‘outside the room’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Trial hears potential in foreign developments was not reason for granting Michael Lynn €3.65m loanFormer Ulster Bank manager outlines ‘very unusual request’ for solicitor’s firm to provide undertaking to bank

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Michael Lynn trial: Former BofI manager refuses to accept institution ‘negligent’ in its lendingEx-INBS employee says loan would not have gone to theft accused if lender knew Law Society had no record of firm

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Trial of Michael Lynn told loan for house believed to be prospective residence was actually for developmentMichael Lynn was regarded as ‘someone to get to know to do business with’, court hears

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »