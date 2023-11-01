Solicitor expected legal charges would be registered by others in Michael Lynn’s office

Fiona McAleenan told Karl Finnegan SC, prosecuting, that she started working as a litigation solicitor with Michael Lynn and Company Solicitors in 2004.Some People Need Killing and A Death in Malta: journalists shine a light on human rights abuses

She said Mr Lynn was “primarily in contact” with Ms Doyle and the office manager during this period and “not so much with me”. Ms McAleenan said she understood she was signing the letters of undertaking as the “duly authorised solicitor”. She was then shown a letter of undertaking and agreed that it was her signature, but she said she could not recall signing it.

Ms McAleenan agreed that her signature was on another letter of undertaking, but the rest of the details had been filled in by someone else. Mr Finnegan asked, “why do you think she might done that?” Ms McAleenan replied that she was “acting on the instructions of Micheal Lynn”. She agreed that she was surprised to see her signature on other documents.

An internal credit application by Proper T Ltd for funding to buy an office building and residential properties was shown to the jury. Mr Dowling agreed that Mr Lynn was listed as a director of Proper T Ltd on this form.

