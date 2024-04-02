Head Topics

2024 GAA Championship Begins Next Weekend

Sports News

The 2024 GAA championship throws in next weekend with the footballers of Monaghan and Cavan the opening offering on the new season of The Sunday Game. They meet in next Sunday’s Ulster senior football opener, a game live on RTÉ 2. There are two Connacht championship first round tie available on GAAGO next weekend, Galway travelling to face London, while Mayo are in Gaelic Park to play New York. In hurling, TG4 have the league final live next Saturday night as Clare and Kilkenny face off in Thurles. They are also covering the four ladies football league finals across their TV station and YouTube channel, with the showpiece game seeing Armagh play Kerry next Sunday in Croke Park. It’s also a big week of underage provincial championship action

The 2024 GAA championship kicks off next weekend with Monaghan and Cavan facing off in the Ulster senior football opener. Galway will play London and Mayo will play New York in the Connacht championship first round.

Clare and Kilkenny will compete in the hurling league final. Armagh and Kerry will play in the ladies football league finals. Additionally, there will be underage provincial championship action.

