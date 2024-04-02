2024 GAA Championship Begins Next Weekend

The 2024 GAA championship kicks off next weekend with Monaghan and Cavan facing off in the Ulster senior football opener. Galway will play London and Mayo will play New York in the Connacht championship first round.

Clare and Kilkenny will compete in the hurling league final. Armagh and Kerry will play in the ladies football league finals. Additionally, there will be underage provincial championship action.

How will each county reflect on their 2024 GAA football league campaign?The spring action concluded with the weekend final action in Croke Park.

RTÉ announce live TV coverage for GAA championship 2024The action commences on Sunday 7 April.

Where to watch Easter Sunday Mass 2024 online and on televisionWhilst many people are looking forward to the chocolate eggs and the hopping of the easter bunny, the more devout of us might be wondering where we can watch the Easter Sunday Mass

John O’Shea takes leaf out of Xabi Alonso’s bookSleepy Sunday in GAA; hope for women’s rugby team; Munster cannot produce centres

Wales suffer Euro 2024 heartbreak after penalty shoot-out defeat to PolandDan James misses the final penalty as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny proves hero for Poland

Euro 2024 playoffs: Mykhailo Mudryk’s late winner sends Ukraine to finalsGeorgia make history as they beat Greece on penalties to qualify for a major tournament for the first time

