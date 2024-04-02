Stephan Jaeger Wins Texas Children's Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger secured his maiden PGA Tour win in dramatic circumstances at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Jaeger finished at 12-under for the tournament, ahead of a group at 11-under. Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Tony Finau were among the group.
Jaeger's birdie putt on 18 looked like it would lead to a playoff, but Scheffler missed his putt to the left of the hole.
Large group of migrants force way across Texas borderA 'large group of migrants' crossing into the United States from Mexico broke through razor wire and rushed the border wall, the border patrol said, the latest episode in a simmering national immigration crisis.
