Stephan Jaeger Wins Texas Children's Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger secured his maiden PGA Tour win in dramatic circumstances at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Jaeger finished at 12-under for the tournament, ahead of a group at 11-under. Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Tony Finau were among the group.

Jaeger's birdie putt on 18 looked like it would lead to a playoff, but Scheffler missed his putt to the left of the hole.

