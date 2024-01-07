Deli Partner Conference Celebrates Unity and Excellence

Deli recently held a successful partner conference on January 5, 2024, titled "Pioneering The Best". The conference aimed to unite Deli partners in Indonesia in the spirit of cooperation and unity. AGNEZ MO was introduced as the Brand Ambassador of Deli. The event celebrated unity, excellence, and the commitment to strive for excellence in all aspects. Charlie Huang, Managing Director of Deli Brand International, expressed warm greetings and sincere gratitude to the attending partner dealers.

He emphasized Deli's long-term commitment to the Indonesian market and stated that Deli will fully support the development and growth of its partners





