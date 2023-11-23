Young person charged in deadly carjacking of international student in Mississauga

Peel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga. The fatal incident happened on July 9, at around 2:10 a.m., in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads. Police said when the victim, identified as Gurvinder Nath from Brampton, Ont., arrived at the delivery address, he was confronted by “unknown suspects” who attempted to take his vehicle when a fight broke out.

Insp. Phil King, of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau, said in an update in July that investigators believed the food order was placed “as a means of luring the driver to this specific area.” Officers said the suspects then drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle and left him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Multiple witnesses came to the man’s aid and called for help before he was rushed to a trauma centre. Nath died there days later on July 1





