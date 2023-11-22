Ontario Launches Silica Control Tool for Construction Safety

Ontario has launched a Silica Control Tool that was inspired from the BC Construction Safety Alliance. The platform is a risk assessment tool that allows users to input information before launching into a silica-based construction job. The Ontario government has allocated $900,000 to bringing the tool to Ontario.





