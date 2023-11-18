Woman Charged for Vandalizing Starbucks with Pro-Palestinian Messages

Toronto police have charged a woman who allegedly vandalized a Starbucks in Forest Hill with pro-Palestinian messages. The incident has sparked controversy and debate.





🏆 8. CTVToronto » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some Jewish, Palestinian parents say TDSB needs to safeguard students supporting Palestinian human rightsParents want to see the addition of anti-Palestinian racism to the board's equity policy and an assurance that students or staff won't be punished for supporting Palestinian human rights.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinian militants in West Bank -Palestinian health ministryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Palestinian Canadians meet with Trudeau in Toronto to demand Canada call for Gaza ceasefireReem Sultan

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in TorontoAnother pro-Palestinian rally is drawing large crowds in Toronto this afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Large police presence as downtown Toronto pro-Palestinian rally turns into sit-inA pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto drew a large police presence Saturday evening after thousands of people parked themselves in a busy intersection in the downtown core.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Downtown Toronto pro-Palestinian rally and sit-in draws large police presenceA pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto drew a large police presence Saturday evening after thousands of people parked themselves in a busy intersection in the downtown core.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »