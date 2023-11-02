Palestinian Canadians meet with Trudeau in Toronto to demand Canada call for Gaza ceasefire

The group is demanding that Canada call for an immediate ceasefire in the war and for a safe humanitarian corridor to allow food and water into Gaza for its 2.2 million people and fuel for its hospitals.

, a spokesperson for the group of Palestinian Canadians who says her entire family is in Gaza, said the prime minister listened to the group's demands but she is not sure what the outcome of meeting will be. She agreed that it was a good conversation."There has been a change. And we're hoping for more for the thousands of children that have been murdered. For this craziness to stop, that's what we're looking for.

Sultan said the group wants Canada to use its close relationship with Israel to push for the safe evacuation of Palestinian-Canadian families trapped in Gaza as it did and has been doing for Israeli-Canadians. She said her family members in Gaza have been told they cannot be guaranteed safety.

Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Abed Khaled/The Associated Press)"Sometimes we get through and sometimes we have no idea if they're dead or alive. It's been very, very difficult," she said.

