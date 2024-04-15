Ways to Reduce Car Insurance Costs Amid Rising Thefts

And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
In some cases, companies refuse to insure those particular vehicles. Others do charge higher premiums, but there are still ways to lower that amount a little.A tag can assist with the recovery of the vehicle, and also lowers the risk of the car being stolen, says Liam McGuinty, vice-president of strategy at the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Hands explained that taking preventive measures, even if an insurance company isn't offering discounts or reimbursements, still benefits car owners. Some tips to deter car thefts, and likely offer relief on insurance premiums, include parking inside the garage, locking the steering wheel with a device when parked outdoors; and storing car keys in a Faraday pouch, an aluminum-lined bag that blocks fob signals.
