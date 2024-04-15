Local News Organization Launches SPACES: A Safe and Engaging Social Network

Our local news organization is building its very own social network — an online gathering place that is safe, civil and 100 per cent community-powered.
Simply put, SPACES is our attempt to bring back genuine local engagement, helping you connect even deeper with the people, places, events and traditions that make your hometown so wonderful.Jeff Elgie, the CEO of Village Media, was a recent guest on our Inside the Village podcast. He talked about the years of work that has gone into creating SPACES, and what the platform will look like when it goes live later this year.
Every episode is available HERE. If you prefer the audio version, it is available wherever you find your favourite podcasts.
Local News Social Network SPACES Community Engagement Online Platform
