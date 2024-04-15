Local News Organization Launches SPACES: A Safe and Engaging Social Network

Our local news organization is building its very own social network — an online gathering place that is safe, civil and 100 per cent community-powered.

Simply put, SPACES is our attempt to bring back genuine local engagement, helping you connect even deeper with the people, places, events and traditions that make your hometown so wonderful.Jeff Elgie, the CEO of Village Media, was a recent guest on our Inside the Village podcast. He talked about the years of work that has gone into creating SPACES, and what the platform will look like when it goes live later this year.

Every episode is available HERE. If you prefer the audio version, it is available wherever you find your favourite podcasts.

Local News Social Network SPACES Community Engagement Online Platform

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Introducing SPACES: A New Local Social Media NetworkSudbury.com is launching SPACES, a unique gathering place that aims to strengthen community connections and nurture relationships in the local area.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

HALIFAX RETALES: How local department store spaces have changed with the timesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

James Steidle: Local growers could take financial hitA new layer of bureaucracy for local vegetable producers raises big questions about local food security.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

PAM FRAMPTON: Local news network down, but not outExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

VIDEO: Our news site is launching a social network that's all localYears in the making, SPACES is designed to be safe, civil and 100 per cent community-powered. Jeff Elgie, the CEO of Village Media, told us all about the project during a recent appearance on our podcast

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

MiltonToday joins our growing network of local news sitesLaunched this morning, our new sister site in Milton will be dedicated to telling the stories that matter most: the ones closest to home

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »