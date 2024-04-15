Ways to Lower Car Insurance Premiums Amid Rising Thefts

And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.

"When you see the price as a consumer, you might go: 'Oh, wow, that's quite expensive,'" he said."A good broker is going to walk you through why it's the price and is largely out of their control." "It lowers the risk of a claim since could be recovered," said McGuinty."Also, some aftermarket tracking devices come with a decal on the car so they could act as a deterrent effect."

Hands explained that taking preventive measures, even if an insurance company isn't offering discounts or reimbursements, still benefits car owners. "We check our array of companies, we find out who's the best," Henderson said."We try and use our companies to the advantage of the consumers."

