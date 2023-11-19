Victoria Councillor Faces Criticism for Signing Letter on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Victoria city councillor Susan Kim is facing criticism for signing an open letter that characterized reports of sexual violence during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack in Israel as an “unverified accusation.” Kim is one of two politicians in Canada whose names appear on the letter. The other is independent Ontario MPP Sarah Jama, who was removed from the Ontario NDP and censured for her comments on the Israel-Hamas war last month.

An online petition calling Victoria council to censure Kim, forbid her from wearing a keffiyeh — a checkered scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism — in council chambers, and remove her from her board appointments had about 250 signatures as of Saturday evening. The petition was initiated by former Victoria council candidate Janice Williams. Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto could not be immediately reached for comment. Kim said she was flying back to Victoria on Saturday after attending an international forum in Korea and would be available for comments after she lande





