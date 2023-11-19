Carly Jackson Trains for Uncertain Future in Women's Hockey

Carly Jackson trained all summer like she had hockey job, even though she didn't. The goalie had just signed a one-year, US$60,000 extension with the Toronto Six in June when it was announced that the Premier Hockey League had been bought out to make way for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). "That was pretty shocking because it became a 'I know exactly what I'm doing" and then a big "I have no idea what I'm doing and we don't know what this is going to look like,'" Jackson said.

But the 26-year-old from Amherst, N.S., hired the former Six's strength trainer and hit the gym. She skated with a group of male players in Atlantic Canada before getting on the ice with the Amherst Ramblers junior A men's team. "I was preparing for a season and that didn't change, even though it was a bit more unknown to me at that point," Jackson said. After the PWHL's free-agency window in early September and the Sept. 18 draft, Jackson received a training-camp invitation from Gina Kingsbury, the general manager of Toronto's PWHL club





🏆 7. SooToday » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PWHL camp invites prepare to battle for women's pro hockey jobsCarly Jackson trained all summer like she had hockey job, even though she didn't.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

PWHL camp invites prepare to battle for women's pro hockey jobsCarly Jackson trained all summer like she had hockey job, even though she didn't.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

PWHL camp invites prepare to battle for women's pro hockey jobsCarly Jackson trained all summer like she had hockey job, even though she didn't.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Western says women’s hockey coach returning to team after investigationHead coach Candice Moxley returning to her role following third-party investigation, but strength and conditioning coach Jeff Watson is no longer with the university, Rick Westhead writes.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Western women’s hockey team plans boycott over returning coachPlayers tell school president they will boycott all practices and games if head coach Candice Moxley continues in her role following a third-party investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Western University women's hockey players to boycott games after coach cleared to returnUniversity College at Western University, seen here in May of 2023.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »