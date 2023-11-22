Veterans Commemorative Monument project approved for John Rowswell Park

The proposed Veterans Commemorative Monument project for Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront received a major boost on Monday as city council unanimously approved John Rowswell Park as its eventual location. The approval came after concerns arose that the monument would have an impact on Rotaryfest activities and the winter skating trail that runs through John Rowswell Park and Clergue Park.
Staff recently held a meeting between the VCM committee and Rotaryfest organizers, the committee agreeing to shift the proposed location as far as possible to the southwest corner of Rowswell Park. Clyde Healey, VCM committee chair, responded to several questions from city councillors regarding the monument at Monday’s meeting. One question from Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi concerned markers that will lead up to the monument. Markers can be purchased from the VCM committee for $150 and bear the names of Sault veterans who have served not only with the Canadian Forces but also with armed forces of allied nation
