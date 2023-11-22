China Set to Name Zhu Hexin as Head of Forex Regulator

China is set to name Zhu Hexin as the head of its forex regulator. This move comes as India's central bank governor warns of credit 'exuberance'. In other news, a Chinese game-streaming mogul has been arrested in the latest CEO probe, and China allows a trickle of critical minerals exports ahead of graphite curbs. Thyssenkrupp writes down its steel unit again due to the energy crisis, and top Mideast broadcaster MBC gets regulatory approval for its Saudi IPO.
Asia stocks are expected to fall as Nvidia caps a sluggish US day. Binance's Richard Teng is set to succeed Zhao as the crypto exchange's CEO. An ex-PBOC adviser warns that China must avert global 'hard decoupling'. In Canada, the top 1% of tax filers saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021, and Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are reported to be 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »