Two Men Arrested for Kidnapping in Mississauga

Two men are in custody for kidnapping after a woman was forced into a vehicle and driven to a hotel in Mississauga. Durham police say they were called around 10:40 p.m. Sunday to the Kings Crescent and Burcher Road area of Ajax, which is near Bayly Street and Harwood Avenue. She was last seen entering a vehicle with unknown men. Police discovered she had been speaking with a male suspect via the social media app Yubo earlier in the day.

The victim had made arrangements to meet with the suspect in the afternoon, but the suspect did not show up. Later that evening, the victim was out with a friend when the suspect approached in a vehicle being driven by another man. The suspect forced her into the vehicle and then fled. Police found the victim and two suspects at a hotel in Mississauga. She did not suffer any physical injuries. Both men were held for a bail hearing. A support network for survivors of human trafficking has been established in the Region of Durham

