Fire in Indian Tailoring Shop Kills Seven, Including Two Children

A fire in a tailoring shop on Wednesday killed seven people, including two children, in the Indian city of Aurangabad, police said. Authorities suspect that the deaths occurred due to smoke inhalation, the New Delhi Television cited city police chief Manoj Lohiya as saying. Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire in the city nearly 340 kilometres (210 miles) northeast of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.

In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in the Indian capital and killed 43 people. In 2022, a fire in a four-story commercial building in New Delhi killed at least 27

