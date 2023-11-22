TTC ridership still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels: CEO report Suspects in Mississauga store robbery seen on video smashing their way out after owner traps them inside What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk to join mission to International Space Station Another Canadian astronaut will be heading to the International Space Station.

Joshua Kutryk has been assigned to a six-month mission that will launch no earlier than the beginning of 2025. A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people. A new poll suggests Canadians are broadly in favour of the federal government's decision to exempt home heating oil from its price on carbon, and would welcome expanding the relief to all forms of home heating fue





CTVToronto » / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New video alleging racism shows man hurling insults at passenger on TTCA man in a recent video uploaded by an anonymous Toronto resident is being called racist after he was filmed hurling insults at another passenger o...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Perplexing utility poles to go – finally, says TTCLate Thursday afternoon, Green confirmed the TTC had been given the greenlight to remove the poles and some of its workers could be seen at rush hour preparing for the work.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

The TTC is hiring for many different jobs and they actually pay really wellIf the present economic landscape in Toronto has you considering a major career pivot, there's an array of fantastic openings available across all ...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

8 TTC stations will shut down for this entire weekendToronto commuters will have to plan around a major service disruption this weekend, when the TTC shuts down eight stations on the Line 1 Yonge-Univ...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Ontario residents now have the chance to win free TTC rides for a yearGet ready to tap on Toronto! To celebrate the availability of Interac® Debit as a contactless payment method across the entire TTC system, Interac ...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Questions mount around TTC head's future after closed-door board meetingRick Leary has been the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission since 2018.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »