Nvidia's Quarterly Report Fails to Meet Shareholders' Expectations

Nvidia gave a cool reaction to its latest quarterly report, which blew past average analysts’ estimates, but failed to satisfy the loftier expectations of shareholders who have bet heavily on anRevenue in the current period will be about US$20 billion, the world’s most valuable chipmaker said on Nov. 21 in a statement. Though that topped the average Wall Street prediction of US$17.9 billion, some projections reached as high as US$21 billion.After sliding as much as 6.

3 per cent in late trading on Nov. 21, the shares settled down to a decline of about one per cent. While Nvidia posted another quarter of impressive growth, some investors were clearly anticipating more. They have poured money into the stock this year — sending it up 242 per cent — on the hopes that the AI industry will continue to bring explosive sales gains for Nvidia. That means Nvidia shares were priced at a level that required an absolutely perfect outcome, analysts have sai





