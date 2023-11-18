Trudeau Downplays Personal Inconvenience of Protester Targeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau downplays personal inconvenience of being targeted by protesters over Israel-Hamas war. Trudeau and his security detail safely depart amid presence of 250 pro-Palestinian protesters. Trudeau emphasizes that the incidents reflect the grief, anger, and despair felt by many Canadians. He calls for compassion and listening to each other. Trudeau declines to label Chinese President Xi Jinping as a 'dictator'.





🏆 11. globepolitics » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matthew Perry reveals he and Justin Trudeau attended the same school and once beat him upDuring an interview on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Matthew Perry revealed that he and Justin Trudeau attended the same school and that he and a classmate once beat up the future Canadian PM. Perry jokingly mentioned that there was a rumor about him beating up Trudeau in grade school, but clarified that it was just a joke. Trudeau had tweeted Perry about the rumor and even suggested having a fight, but Perry declined, citing Trudeau's own army.

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 11. / 77,616 Read more »

Australian Yields Fall as RBA Downplays Inflation SurpriseAustralia’s third-quarter inflation report came in “pretty much where we thought,” Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock said Thursday, sending the currency sliding.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 11. / 77,616 Read more »

Australian Yields Fall as RBA Downplays Inflation Surprise(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s third-quarter inflation report came in “pretty much where we thought,” Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock said Thursday...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 11. / 77,616 Read more »

Horner downplays pressure on Perez ahead of Sao Paulo GP on TSNAfter crashing out of the Mexican Grand Prix on Lap 1, Sergio Perez's grip on second place in the Formula One Drivers’ Standings has slipped to just 20 points.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 11. / 77,616 Read more »

Court rules Trudeau's cabinet did not exceed powers in passing gun regulationsJustice Catherine Kane has ruled that Trudeau's cabinet did not exceed its powers in passing gun regulations, dismissing the challenge brought by gun organizations. The regulations, which banned 1,500 models of firearms, were announced by the Liberals after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 11. / 77,616 Read more »

John Ivison: The carbon tax is collapsing and could take Trudeau down with itExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 11. / 77,616 Read more »