Man facing charges in connection with hate incidents in Toronto

A 28-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with three suspected hate incidents in Toronto that saw a taxi driver, as well as a woman wearing a hijab sprayed with a foreign substance and worshippers at a Toronto mosque, attacked with a rock and bike chain, police say. Toronto police announced the arrest in the three hate-motivated incidents, with the most recent one occurring early this morning at Toronto Islamic Centre near Yonge Street and Davenport Road.
Police said the suspect approached the mosque and allegedly became confrontational towards congregants standing outside. “The suspect then became assaultive with a bike chain towards the victim,” police allege. One victim suffered minor injuries, police said. In an earlier statement, the National Council of Canadian Muslims provided more details about what happened in the mosque. The organization reported that the alleged attacker also tried to smash through the windows and kick and strike worshippers
