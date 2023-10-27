The greatest Rugby World Cup final? Huge expectations for All Blacks-Springboks showdown

Through 102 years of games in a duel that's remained rugby's most ferocious even when there's no silverware at stake, the All Blacks and the Springboks have met head-on just once in a World Cup final before.

Rugby history will be made on Saturday, no matter what, with one of the World Cup's joint-most successful teams winning a record fourth title, a massive extra motivator in a contest that never, ever needs one.

New Zealand's Sam Whitelock could become the first man to win three trophies to add to his All Blacks appearance record. Siya Kolisi, South Africa's first Black captain and a trailblazer for his country, is likely playing his last World Cup game and hoping to be only the second skipper to lead a team to back-to-back World Cup victories — after New Zealand great Richie McCaw. headtopics.com

And above it all, defending champion and No. 1-ranked South Africa plays No. 2-ranked New Zealand, ensuring a final of epic proportions anyway is also, officially, a meeting of the two best teams in the world.

New Zealand has the historic head-to-head superiority and has also won the last three of their five Rugby World Cup meetings. South Africa has won all three finals it has played in. The six games between them since rugby returned properly after the COVID-19 pandemic have been shared 3-3. headtopics.com

The 1995 final is seared in both countries' and teams' minds, even if the 2023 players set for the second chapter were all too young to remember it or not even born then. For New Zealand, the memories of the mighty 1995 All Blacks and their unexpected loss to the old enemy desperately need to be purged. This final is the first chance, more than a quarter of a century later, for real, lasting closure.

