Priestman says Sinclair's influence, example will be felt long after she retires

"I've heard her say the team is in safe hands. I think she's very much done that," Priestman said after Canada's final training session before Saturday's friendly against Brazil."In everything that she does.

Sinclair will then call time on her Canada career with a pair of games against No. 11 Australia on home turf — Dec. 1 at Langford’s Starlight Stadium and Dec. 5 at Vancouver’s B.C. Place Stadium. Defender Gabby Carle worked out on her own, her left leg taped, apart from the main team as it warmed up in the portion of training open to the media. Priestman said Carle would be available, saying she was dealing with a"niggle."

"Sinc being Sinc, was 'I don't want to take away from the preparation of this team and its Olympic preparation,''' Priestman recalled. Veteran coach Pia Sundhage stepped down after the World Cup with Arthur Elias taking over Brazilian women. Elias led Corinthians to four Brazilian championships and two Copa Libertadores titles."But she absolutely was hell-bent on getting this team to the Olympics and that's where she left it." headtopics.com

"She's changed the game for me so much and she's been a leader on this team," said Quinn, who has won 93 caps for Canada."It's definitely emotional. It's emotional when any of our players leave but someone of her calibre and what she's done for the team, it definitely is."

Read more:

TSN_Sports »

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaWhile no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaWhile no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaWhile no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaWhile no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being ‘surprised’ on farewell tour with CanadaCanadian captain Christine Sinclair unsure what to expect on farewell tour Read more ⮕

Canada coach says Sinclair's influence, example will be felt long after she retiresMONTREAL — While the countdown has started on Christine Sinclair's international career, coach Bev Priestman says the longtime Canada captain's impact will be felt long after she's gone. 'I've heard her say the team is in safe hands. Read more ⮕