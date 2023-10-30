Teacher Shares Photo of Classroom Destroyed by Child's Tantrum

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.We must admit – being a teacher is a very tough job. You not only have to deal with your students but with their parents as well. is the perfect example of this. Recently, she went to Reddit to share a photo of her classroom destroyed by a child’s tantrum, adding that the child’s parents deny any possible behavior problems.

This was followed by children living with a single mother, and then living with two parents. The last type were children living with a single father. Coming back to the Reddit story, let’s check what the commentators had to say. Well, they almost unanimously agreed that the child did not have a simple tantrum – it was a piece of a bigger picture of a behavior problem. A few were shocked at how a simple child could cause so much mess. Others did not do much wondering about the situation itself and just shared their experiences with troubled kids.

Couple's Plan To Outwit Another Passenger Before Takeoff Backfires As The Stranger Ends Up With A Whole Free Row In ReturnNew Landlord Demands Tenants Restore The Garden To Its Original State, Loses It When He Sees It's Now Just A Patch Of Dirt"Lost In History": 50 Pictures That Might Change Your Perspective On The 20th Century (New Pics)50 Times People Had A Beautiful Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed... headtopics.com

24 Funny Illustrations That Show The Cultural Differences Between The East And The West Made By This ArtistWoman Upset She Didn't Get Any Christmas Gifts After Going Out Of Her Way To Get Presents For Everybody Else

Hotel Guest Livid Seeing Front Desk Employee Drinking In A Bar After Work, Files A Complaint Yet Ends Up Being Put On A 'Do Not Reserve' List Bride Gets Perfect Revenge On MIL And SILs After Discovering They Purchased The Same Dress With Plans To Wear It At Her Wedding“I've Upgraded To First Class”: Woman Demands Passenger Who Paid For His Seat Move, Captain Decides To Lure Her Out Of The Plane And Leave Her Behind headtopics.com