Former psychiatrist Donna Dryer and psychotherapist Richard Yensen are a married couple who live on Cortes Island in B.C. (HeartoftheShaman.ca)A second participant in a clinical trial for MDMA-assisted psychotherapy conducted by two married B.C. therapists is taking them to court, alleging their actions during the study left him suicidal and cost him his marriage.

Kopet, who had signed up for the trial hoping to find treatment for his post-traumatic stress disorder, says in his claim that his mental health only continued to deteriorate after that and he became suicidal.

"The plaintiff ultimately attended at Vancouver General Hospital for emergency treatment which included placing the plaintiff back on antidepressants." Kopet's claims have not been proven in court. Yensen has filed a response denying the allegations and describing Kopet as "oppositional with a propensity to violence," and that he was a "difficult participant" in the study. headtopics.com

When Kopet came under their care, Dryer and Yensen were working as sub-investigators for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) in a Health Canada-approved Phase II clinical trial examining the safety of MDMA, a party drug often known as ecstasy or molly, to treat PTSD.Earlier this year, Dryer admitted to unprofessional conduct andin response to a complaint from another PTSD patient who participated in the trial.

The lawsuit was settled out of court. Quadra Island RCMP have confirmed that they recommended unspecified criminal charges in the case, but said Crown prosecutors did not approve them.calling Dryer and Yensen's behaviour with the patient unethical, and announcing it has cut all ties with the couple and had agreed to pay the patient $15,000 for therapy. headtopics.com

Kopet's claim states that he was required to stop taking his prescribed antidepressants in order to participate in the trial.

