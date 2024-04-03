Strong earthquake hits Taiwan, killing nine and causing widespread damage

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people, sending others scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings and halting train service throughout the island. A tsunami warning was triggered but later lifted. The quake, which also injured hundreds, was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed.
Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away in the capital of Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings, and schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with yellow safety helmets. Some children covered themselves with textbooks to guard against falling objects as aftershocks continued. Television images showed neighbors and rescue workers lifting residents, including a toddler, through windows and onto the street, after doors fused shut in the shakin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »