JoJo Siwa Debuts New Look at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Gone are the days when JoJo Siwa would stun children with her gigantic bows and her multi-colored outfits. However, there’s one thing that the 20-year-old singer has never let go of: glitter. Today, she turns heads for a whole new reason while keeping some older parts of herself alive. But her transformation has garnered an unfavorable reception.

JoJo is in her “bad girl” era, officially debuting a completely new look on Monday (April 1) at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, wearing a sparkly all-black mesh bodysuit, which she paired with dramatic face paint and a theatrical faux hawk, resembling a 1980s glam rockstar.The eye-catching red carpet style comes weeks after the former child star announced she was transitioning into her adult era with her upcoming song Karma, set to be released on April 5. JoJo has been teasing her new song, including clips of her music video dance rehearsal

