SoftBank Corp raises $800 million through Japan's first listing of bond-type shares

On Tuesday, the telecoms firm said it had commenced operations of a computing platform through which it aims to develop an LLM in 2024. The offering was primarily aimed at retail investors and demand appears to have been strong among both retail and institutional investors.
As the shares are publicly listed, they can be purchased through the tax-efficient Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA), unlike corporate bonds."This product has played a role in promoting the transition from savings to investment in the context of rising interest rates and the diminishing appeal of traditional bank deposits," the joint bookrunners said.
Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' During a press conference on Tuesday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh proposed taking the GST off of home heating to provide "relief for all Canadians" during the winter months. In addition, to tackle climate change, Singh suggested a windfall tax on oil and gas companies making "record profits."Potash prices have been falling after shipments from Belarus and Russia resumed.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕