JPM CEO asks Texas to stop pushing anti-business bond laws

While Texas is a "welcoming" place for business, "I think it's a mistake to damage it even a little way," Dimon, chief of the largest bank in the U.S., told Bloomberg. Republicans have been ramping up pressure on the finance industry over environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment practices. Texas enacted a law in 2021 prohibiting government contracts with entities that discriminated against the firearms industry.

This year, Kentucky warned 11 major financial companies, including Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and BlackRock Inc of potential divestment over their "boycott" of energy companies."We don't discriminate or boycott anybody, neither for political affiliation nor for anything else," Dimon told Bloomberg.

OTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, The Canadian Press has learned. A source close to Fortin, who spoke on the condition that they not be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, says a small gathering to mark his departure was held on Friday at the Canadian Army Officers' Mess in Ottawa.

