SHIB Price Consolidates as Transaction Fees Drop

The price of SHIB has been in a retracement and consolidation phase over the past six weeks. Transaction fees on the Shibarium network have been dropping, indicating reduced user activity and potential drop in demand.

The price chart and indicators suggest that SHIB is in a consolidation phase. The 30-day MVRV ratio shows the asset is undervalued, while the mean coin age is trending upwards. Open Interest has also decreased in the past ten days.

SHIB Price Consolidation Transaction Fees Shibarium User Activity Demand MVRV Ratio Mean Coin Age Open Interest

