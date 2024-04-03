Severe drought at Panama Canal could impact global supply chains, says S&P Global

The severe drought which has forced the Panama Canal, one of the world's busiest trade passages, to limit daily crossings could impact global supply chains during a period of high demand, S&P Global said on Wednesday. The canal has imposed several restrictions since 2023, though last month the Panama Canal Authority bumped up daily crossings to 27, from 24, as water levels rose at the man-made Gatun Lake which feeds into the canal.
"Capacity pressures at the Panama Canal are starting to have an effect on supply chains," S&P Global said in an analyst report on transportation of cargo and raw materials. "Container ships have yet to feel the impact in light of their priority status, although the situation is changing."Container ships have priority to pass through the Panama Canal, but transit restrictions have hurt other categories, particularly bulk carrier
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »