Jason Segel Flaunts Fit Figure on Tropical Vacation with Girlfriend

Jason Segel showed off his fit figure while making the most of his tropical vacation with his girlfriend, Kayla Radomski. The 44-year-old actor was pictured shirtless and gave the camera a smile as he flaunted his abs beside his girlfriend, 33, during their getaway. The couple became an item since first being romantically linked together in October 2023.

They made their red carpet debut in January at the Golden Globe Awards, and after the award show, Kayla gushed over the How I Met Your Mother alum for being “one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet.”“WOW…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee!” Kayla wrote as she showered Jason with a heap of prais

