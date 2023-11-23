Riksbank Keeps Interest Rates on Hold in Surprise Move

The Riksbank surprised markets by keeping interest rates on hold. Asian shares are expected to have a muted open as treasuries fall. Norway's third-quarter GDP rebound keeps a rate hike in play. Hunt's tax cuts are expected to squeeze UK public services beyond the election. Indonesia keeps its key rate steady after growth cooled below 5%. Country Garden shrugs off the penny stock label amid sector support. The smallest UK households face the biggest increase in the new energy cap.

Australia's Perth Mint avoids a fine as anti-money laundering efforts continue. Chinese debt, deemed Asia's biggest risk, turns into a lucrative bet. The top 1% of tax filers in Canada saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary, according to surveys. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress', says MNP. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts





