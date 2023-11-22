Changing Beliefs in JFK Assassination Conspiracy Theories

There are conspiracies both real and imagined. Conspiracy theories weren’t born in Dallas’s Dealey Plaza 60 years ago when bullets tore through the 35th American president, but something took hold that day, and we’re still trying (and failing) to shake it. About two-thirds of Americans believe John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, as the result of a conspiracy, but who believes it is changing somewhat.

Whereas educated, left-leaning Americans were once those who advocated the conspiracy theory, college-educated Democrats are now less inclined to believe. A recent Gallup poll revealed that while majorities among all American demographic groups believe Kennedy was the victim of a conspiracy, Republicans and Independents are now most likely to believe. The percentage of Americans who believe in the conspiracy is also down from highs of about 80 per cent — levels reached in 1976 and 2003. Take note of those year





