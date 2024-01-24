Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges

Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault., citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room.is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that year's world junior tournament.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. "We are unable to provide an update at this time," London police said in a statement. "When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets." We understand that there is significant public interest in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018. We anticipate that the LPS will hold a press conference on Monday, February 5, 2024, to share further detail





