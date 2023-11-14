Protecting Children's Privacy Online

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.The modern world provides all of us (okay, almost all of us) with incredibly wide opportunities to access a wide variety of information, useful and useless, boring and exciting. And it’s not surprising that often the locomotive of this access is youth and even kids.

But the problem is that openness to everything new often implies the opportunity to extract almost any personal data from the child. Of course, almost all popular services, like TikTok or Instagram, have age restrictions, but if you google how to bypass these restrictions, anyone will perhaps find more than one or two methods. Of course, the function of parental control still remains, but this is a question for the parent’s consciousnes

