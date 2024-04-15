Pro-Palestinian Protesters Blockade Major Port Terminal in Metro Vancouver

DELTA, B.C. — A blockade by pro-Palestinian protesters at a major port terminal in Metro Vancouver disrupted operations for several hours before dispersing on Monday.

"I am here today to say that the Canadian government and Canadian businesses, like GCT Deltaport, must take a stand and refuse to do business with Israel," protester Atiya Jaffar said in a statement. "There are two other terminals in Burrard Inlet, DP World Centerm and GCT Vanterm, as well as DP World Fraser Surrey that were not blockaded," Dekovic said in a written response.

"The cargo in containers is not so perishable or valuable that a day’s delay makes a difference," said Simon Fraser University professor of urban studies Peter Hall."A blockage needs to go on for a while before it has appreciable impact." "Some provinces such as Alberta have adopted laws to protect critical infrastructure, B.C. hasn’t." he said in a written response.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Blockade Port Terminal Metro Vancouver

