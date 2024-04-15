Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Access to Major Container Port in Metro Vancouver

DELTA, B.C. — Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked access to a major container port terminal in Metro Vancouver .

GCT spokesman Marko Dekovic says in a statement that the company is calling on police to take action and return Deltaport to normal operations, as the protest is "severely impacting" the terminal's ability to operate.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Access Container Port Metro Vancouver Unsafe Situation Terminal Operations Police Demonstration Economic Impact

