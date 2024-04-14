Port of Montreal: A Hub for Stolen Vehicle Exports

Police say the Port of Montreal's strategic location and large container volume have made it a transport hub for stolen vehicles . Last year, around 1.7 million containers transited through the port, including 70 per cent of Canada's legal vehicle exports, according to port authorities.Between mid-December and the end of March, police inspected about 400 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal and found nearly 600 stolen vehicles , most of them from the Toronto area.

Aside from its location, the sheer volume of merchandise moving through the port is exploited by criminals. Last year, around 1.7 million containers transited through the Port of Montreal, including 70 per cent of Canada's legal vehicle exports, according to port authorities. That's around a million more containers than Canada's next two largest East Coast ports combined.

Patrick Brown, the mayor of the Peel Region city of Brampton, said a lack of container screening at the Montreal port has made exporting stolen vehicles a lucrative, low-risk endeavour. The Port of Montreal's location makes it a hub for the illegal export of stolen vehicles to Africa and the Middle East.

"We would like to be able to scan all the containers leaving the country; unfortunately, this is not something realistic," she said in an interview, adding that the border agency isn't allowed to slow the flow of trade. The lack of resources in Montreal is typical of port cities worldwide, said Anna Sergi, a criminology professor at the University of Essex in the United Kingdom who studies organized crime, in a recent interview.Seizure of 54 cars at Port of Montreal targeted 2 criminal groups, Quebec provincial police say

