Origin Considering Delaying $12.5 Billion Takeover Vote, Asian Shares Set for Muted Open

Origin is considering delaying the $12.5 billion takeover vote. Asian shares are set for a muted open as Treasuries fall. Indonesia is expected to have a cautious rate pause amid fragile Rupiah gains. Germany plans to end inflation-linked bond sales next year. U.S. yields climb as dovish Fed bets unwind. Argentina's economy is heading towards a recession as Milei takes reins. The Bank of Canada says rates may be restrictive enough.
Bankrupt Genesis sues crypto firm Gemini to recover $690 million. The top 1% of tax filers in Canada saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke and stuck in a chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their U.S. counterparts
