Origin Considering Delaying $12.5 Billion Takeover Vote, Asian Shares Set for Muted Open

Origin is considering delaying the $12.5 billion takeover vote. Asian shares are set for a muted open as Treasuries fall. Indonesia is expected to have a cautious rate pause amid fragile Rupiah gains. Germany plans to end inflation-linked bond sales next year. U.S. yields climb as dovish Fed bets unwind. Argentina's economy is heading towards a recession as Milei takes reins. The Bank of Canada says rates may be restrictive enough.

Bankrupt Genesis sues crypto firm Gemini to recover $690 million. The top 1% of tax filers in Canada saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke and stuck in a chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their U.S. counterparts





BNNBloomberg » / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brookfield’s $12 Billion Origin Takeover Wins More Proxy SupportBrookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s A$19.4 billion ($12.4 billion) contested takeover offer for Origin Energy Ltd. won more advisory firm support ahead of a key vote on the deal.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

India demands $12 billion in tax from online gaming firms -govt sourceExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Moscow court upholds Rosbank's $12 million damages claim against CitiExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Binance Founder CZ Loses $12 Billion on Crypto-Trading SlumpSam Bankman-Fried, on trial for fraud in New York, isn’t the only crypto founder feeling the heat.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Chainlink retraces from $12 – Should buyers enter now?Chainlink broke out of a range that had lasted for nearly eighteen months. This range extended from $5.55 in the south to $9.65 in the north

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

US orders Puerto Rico drug distribution company to pay $12 million in opioid caseSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One of Puerto Rico’s biggest distributors of pharmaceutical drugs was ordered to pay $12 million after being accused of not...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »